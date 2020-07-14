1/
Antoinette Nolan Starr
Antoinette Nolan Starr, known as “Tony” or "Burgo" to her family, died at the age of 95 on July xx, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Edward “Ted” Starr III. Tony left smiles and warmth wherever she went. Her admirers were many, as were her friends. An accomplished horticulturist, she and Ted ran Weldon Nursery in Bryn Mawr for almost 30 years. Tony’s generosity never wavered, from volunteering and supporting her favorite charities, to sharing her house in Martha’s Vineyard, to providing constant snacks for birds and dogs. She is survived by three daughters, Pooh Gephart, Terry Carstensen, and Towney Cunningham. All of her family, including three sons in law, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren will miss her tremendously. Due to covid, services will be for family only. Donations may be made in her memory to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where there is a rooftop garden with her name on it. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
