On November 19, 2019 Arline Jolles Lotman, beloved mother, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, sister, sister-in-law and wife, passed away. She died after a good fight. Which is how she liked it. As the youngest of six children and the only girl, Arline was a fierce advocate for gender equality, serving as the inaugural director for the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women. She was the proud recipient of the prestigious WOMEN’S WAY’s Lucretia Mott Award, presented to a person or organization whose work reflects a commitment to the values of equity and justice for all. She had a long and distinguished career at Temple University both as a student earning her undergraduate degree, master’s degree and juris doctorate degree and as an adjunct professor committed to sharing her wit and wisdom with the next generation. Arline was a frequent contributor to the OpEd columns of The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and practiced law with great passion in Pennsylvania. Her biggest accomplishment, no doubt, was her ever expanding family for which she served as matriarch. Arline was the wife of the late Maurice “Nash” Lotman and is survived by her beloved son, Mo Lotman and nieces Sarah Jolles and Marjorie Jolles and her many, many family members who brought her joy and regarded her so highly. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Thursday, November 21 at 2PM at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Chapel, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sarah Jolles and Nathanael Gutwirth Thursday following services and Friday, November 22 beginning at 3pm. Contributions in her memory may be made to Women’s Way. www.womensway.org GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 24, 2019