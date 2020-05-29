Arthur Judson II Former Philadelphia Investment Advisor, Arthur Judson II passed away at Paoli Hospital on May 1, 2020 of pneumonia, brought on by the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Judson was 89-years old. His business career spanned sixty years. He joined the family ?rm, C.C. Collings and Co. on April 1, 1957 and retired from Morgan Stanley in his early 80s. One of the pinnacles of his professional life was being elected Chairman of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. As a former Naval Of?cer, including serving aboard the destroyer USS Keppler during the Korean War, Judson never forgot his Navy connections. For many years, he was a member and President of organizations such as the Navy League of Philadelphia, the Navy League of Pennsylvania, and the Navy League of the United States. “Art” also rose to Vice Commander-in-Chief of the United States, and Chairman of the National Board of Trustees, of the Military Order of World Wars. In addition, he was Commander of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Military Order of Foreign Wars and President of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As part of his devotion to community service, he spent six years on the Board of Trustees of his Alma Mater, Episcopal Academy, he joined Rotary, where he was District Governor of Rotary International, and President of the Philadelphia Rotary Club. Judson also honored both of his grandfathers through his longtime presidency of the Numismatic and Antiquarian Society of Philadelphia - a nod to his maternal grandfather, Henry Chapman, the leading coin collector and dealer in Philadelphia - and his Presidency of Settlement Music School, an homage to his paternal grandfather and namesake Arthur Judson, the founder of CBS and Manager of both the Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic orchestra. He was a member of the Philadelphia Club, the Union League of Philadelphia, the Vesper Club of Philadelphia, the Bond Club of Philadelphia and the Penn Club of Philadelphia, where he served as President of both organizations. Born in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia and raised in Wayne, PA, Art Judson loved his time at Episcopal Academy where he excelled in academics and was a standout soccer star. Graduating in 1948, he went on to Dartmouth College and proved his soccer prowess was not limited to high school. During his Freshman year at Dartmouth, he set a high score record that is still believed to be unbroken. Following his 1952 graduation from Dartmouth, Judson went on active duty in the Navy, during the Korean War. At the end of hostilities, Judson studied Business at Harvard receiving his MBA in 1956. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Henrietta Judson, and his two sisters, Frances Judson Kennedy and Helen Judson Widing. He leaves behind his wife of 63years Bright Miller Judson, his four children: Arthur Judson III, of Blue Bell, PA, Virginia Judson McNeil of Chester Springs, PA, Henrietta Judson Kobley of Scottsdale, AZ, Christopher Bright Judson of Kempton, PA, and 11-grandchildren. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charitable Foundation named after his grandfather, The Arthur Judson Foundation, 1484 Estate Lane, Southampton, PA 18966, which supports aspiring young classical musicians. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



