Barbara Ann Courter (nee: Uncles), beloved wife of the late Edward A. Courter Jr., passed away April 14, 2020, at Beaumont in Bryn Mawr, PA. Born September 7, 1927, in Malden, MA. to Alexander and Mary Uncles. Loving Mother to Paul, Karen Galczenski (Roger), Stephen (Laurie), Kevin (Maria), Jeffrey (Mary) and Graceann Hoopes (Jack). Proud "Granny" to her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Living her first few years at the tail end of the roaring 20's inspired her bright, energetic personality and zest for life and family. That foundation was further molded by the strength of living through the Great Depression where she learned the values she would later pass on to her five loving children. She developed her charitable and giving spirit working as a teenager at USO canteens during World War II. After the war she met the love of her life, a tall, handsome, WW II veteran, Edward Arthur Courter Jr. and they married in 1949. It was an idyllic marriage, typical of that simpler time with Barb easily assuming the role of supportive wife to Ed, his career and their family. Their first child, Paul, was born the following year. The next happy years were a pattern of more children and career moves crisscrossing the U.S. as Ed's career advanced, not in small part as a result of her charm, balanced with her entertaining and homemaking skills. Many years were spent in NJ, where they bought their first home and Barb developed her love for the ocean, joining Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ. Sadly, in 1975, Ed suddenly passed away. That marked the beginning of a new challenge to strengthen the unity and love of family as "head of household". Aside from raising the younger children, she helped start a small dress shop and volunteered at various charities on the Main Line. In her later years, much to her delight, she traveled extensively, both at home and abroad. Her family continued to be the center of her universe throughout her life. One of her dreams came true when she bought a home in Stone Harbor, NJ where the family gathered every summer. Barb was in her glory surrounded by her loved ones. God and Ed called her home after a long illness throughout which her smile, humor, and bright blue eyes never faded. It was a blessing that all her children and grandchildren were able to express their love to her in her final days. Although she will be dearly missed, we take comfort in knowing she led a happy and fulfilling life and is having a long overdue reunion with Ed in heaven. It’s been 45 years, they have much to talk about. As Barb would say...AMEN. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020