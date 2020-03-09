|
Barbara Anne Kentfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5th at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA. Barbara was born in Camden, New Jersey on July 3rd, 1929 to Grace and Merritt (Hub) Smith. Hub was an Civil Engineer and moved the family to Ohio where he lost his job during the Great Depression. Life was especially difficult and the Smiths had to move in with relatives in Rocky River, Ohio. While on the surface it was a tough move, the opportunity to live with relatives created a life long bond among Barbara, her brother, Bob and beloved cousins Herb Hoppe, Chuck Hoppe and John Sihler. Hub ultimately joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and moved his family across the country working on various projects before being commissioned a Captain in the US Army during World War II. The Smith family eventually made their way to the San Francisco Bay Area. It was there that Barbara was introduced to Howard Kentfield. They met while sending some mutual high school friends off to Hawaii. Four months later they were engaged and soon afterwards married. After a number of miscarriages, Barbara finally fulfilled her wish of starting a family with the birth of their first child, Douglas. Soon to follow was David. Tragedy struck soon there after when David passed away from SIDS at just 4 months old. Barbara was devastated and has thought about David every day of her life since he passed. She was determined to continue her dream of a big family, and soon gave birth to Joe and Nancy. In the mid -1960’s, Howard was transferred by the Philco Ford Company from Palo Alto, CA. to Philadelphia, PA. Barbara was thrilled as she never seemed comfortable in California after David’s death. Thanks to family friends who had made the move several years before, Barbara and Howard relocated to Wayne, Pa. where they would raise their family in a town that Barbara loved. Barbara was active in the Ronald McDonald House making meals for families for years. She then raised several seeing eye dogs and took great pride when several made it through the rigorous training and were put into service with people who needed their assistance. She continued to deliver Meals On Wheels well into her 80’s and was a very vocal advocate for the Lancaster Conservancy protecting nature in Lancaster County for over 50 years. Barbara was a devoted member of the Wayne Presbyterian Church and was a frequent usher for the 8:30am service even at the age of 88 commuting from Whitehorse Village. While Barbara loved her home in Wayne, she realized she needed more care and the easy socialization of friends so she decided to move to White Horse Village. There she found a new world. She thrived being around the people at White Horse, playing bridge, bocce ball and dining with new friends. As her health declined, what bothered her most was not being able to be an active member of the White Horse community. Barbara loved being with her many grandchildren and was always available to babysit when needed. While she never quite learned to text, she kept in touch with her grandchildren through emails and phone calls. She loved getting her family together and took particular delight when celebrating her birthday with her entire family. Barbara is survived by her sons, Douglas of New York City, Joseph of Newark, DE and daughter, Nancy, of Berwyn, PA as well as 13 grandchildren; Nik, Stephanie, Kelly, Max, Brian, Kerstin, Emily, Alexa, Michael, Britta, Lauren, Kent and Mara, and 4 great-grandchildren; Olivia, Stella, Perry and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother, Bob Smith of Ft. Collins, CO. and cousin, Herb Hoppe of Rocky River, OH. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12th at 1:00pm at The Wayne Presbyterian Church located at 125 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA.Refreshments will be served before the service in the church chapel. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband Howard who passed away in 2004 and is buried at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 15, 2020