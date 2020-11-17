Barbara J. (Brennan) Miller Born on September 12, 1935 Barbara J. (Brennan) Miller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at home on November 15, 2020. She was 85 years old and left a legacy of love and strength. Barbara was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Dolores M. (Hudome) Brennan and sister of the late Dolores M. (Brennan) Corvese. A life-long Pennsylvania native, and resident of Paoli for fifty-five years, Barbara was well loved by all. The mother of six children, Barbara always had a kind word and a positive outlook. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were an eternal source of pride. She and her husband, Ronald, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children, and she would proudly boast about all of their accomplishments. An endless advocate for her offspring, she taught them to work hard and fight for what they believe in. She is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Miller, her six children, Dolores Wittelsberger, Barbara Miller Lussier, Thomas Miller, Tina Hanley, Camille Miller Pedraza and Melanie Miller, thirteen grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 am, at St. Norbert in Paoli. Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 at St. Norbert and interment at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Road, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Norbert’s Parish, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, Pennsylvania.



