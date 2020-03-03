|
Barbara M. McIlvaine, age 83 of Fort Myers, FL., and Willoughby, OH., died Friday February 28, 2020 at home. She was born September 23, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. Mrs. McIlvaine worked as a librarian for the Free Library of Philadelphia prior to raising her 3 children. Barbara enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, volunteering for her children’s school and sports activities, supporting local politics and causes, and keeping in touch with her neighbors and many friends from The Baldwin School and Dickinson College. Survivors include her children: Joan M. (John) Schenkel Jr, of Moreland Hills, OH., William (Evelyn) McIlvaine of Drexel Hill, PA., and Andrew (Barbara Holmes) McIlvaine, of La Pine, OR., grandchildren: Isabelle and Virginia Schenkel, Roy, Jaxon and Hawken McIlvaine. Preceding Barbara in death are her husband of 51 years: John H. McIlvaine Jr, parents; Dr. Roy and Isabelle Mohler. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ardmore Library, 108 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020