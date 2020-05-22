Barbara Ringe Ritter, 84, of Willow Valley Retirement Communities, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Ringe III and Clementine B.C.B. Ringe. She was the devoted wife of Philip O. Ritter, married in 1961. They were dedicated to each other for 59 years. She is survived by two children, Susan B. DeNunzio, wife of Anthony DeNunzio, Lititz, PA, and John S. Ritter, Philadelphia, PA and three granddaughters, Maria, Tia and Catherine. She delighted in her family and inspired them with her grace and kindness. They will miss her loving little notes! Barbara graduated from Shipley School, Westover School and Goucher College in Towson, MD. Before she married, Barbara enjoyed group cycling trips in the US, Canada and Europe. After she married she lived in the Wayne, PA area, where she and her husband were very active members of the Valley Forge Cycling Club, the Philadelphia Curling Club, and St. David’s Church. For many years she volunteered for the Boy and Girl Scouts and Red Cross. While residing at Willow Valley, she was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, and volunteered with many outreach programs. Throughout her life, Barbara was known for her gracious and welcoming homemaking and entertaining. She was a talented conversationalist and corresponded lovingly with many friends and family for decades. She took great delight in the Lancaster cultural scene, and enjoyed local eateries, museums and performances. She was an inspiration to anyone lucky enough to have experienced her zest for life and disciplined mind. A Memorial Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 Please visit Barbara’s Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com
Published in Main Line Media News from May 22 to May 31, 2020.