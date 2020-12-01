Barbara T. Blake (72) of Berwyn, PA gained her wings and rejoined her heavenly family on November 19, 2020 while surrounded by her son, Scott, daughter-in-law, Brooke and brother, Harcourt. Barbie, as most knew her, was born to the late Harcourt N. Jr. and Barbara B. Trimble on May 7, 1948, in Wayne, PA. She is predeceased by her oldest brother, Richard Trimble and survived by her sister, Sandra Trimble Enck and her younger brother, Harcourt Trimble. Barbie was a proud mother and grandmother. She was pre-deceased by her eldest son, Chad G. Blake and is survived by her youngest son, Scott B. Blake and his wife, Brooke, and their two children, Aiden (10) and Hailey (8) who affectionately called Barbie, their Grammy. Barbie had a love for life and people. She made friends with almost everyone she met. She also had a strong passion for reading, teaching, and being creative. One of her favorite hobbies was knitting. She spread this joy while blessing others with knitted prayer shawls and hats for newborn babies. Most of all, she loved being a mother and a grandmother. She taught her boys how to play sports and, of course, attended many of their sport events and activities. She also loved to watch her grandchildren’s sporting events. Barbie blessed Aiden and Hailey with her time spent reading, making crafts, baking, or just playing games. Barbie’s love and laughter will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family, however, the memories will remain and she will forever be in their hearts. There will be a memorial service to honor Barbie’s life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Paoli Presbyterian Church. The in-person service will be for family only and others may join by zoom using the following information: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6106448250?pwd=VDBuK2Z3akxqSTArakZCMWFIZm5jZz09
Meeting ID: 610 644 8250 Passcode: paoli In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.