Beatrice Braun Lock, “Bea”, 83, formerly of Paoli, died Friday August 21, 2020 of heart failure in hospice at Wellington in West Chester, with family by her side. She is the wife of the late Frank J. Lock Jr., the daughter of the late Maximilian and Pia Braun of Philadelphia, and the sister of the late Maximilian Braun Jr. of Wallingford. She is survived by her brother Richard Braun of Philadelphia, her children Frank Lock (Carol) of Malvern, Christina Lock Black (Robert) of Centreville, Virginia, and Richard Lock MD of Martinsburg, West Virginia. She’s the grandmother of Allison, Kevin, Thomas, and Sean Lock, and Jessica and Robert Black. She graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia, Immaculata University in Immaculata, Pennsylvania (BA History), and St. John’s University in Jamaica, New York (MA History). She was employed in human resources, accounting, and office management. She was a member of St. Norbert Church in Paoli since 1962, and enjoyed singing in the Church Choir. She was a member of the German Society of Pennsylvania, To Live Again, and was active in home and school associations of children’s schools. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, August 28 (10:00am viewing, 11:00am Catholic Mass) at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birthright of West Chester, Pennsylvania, or St. Norbert Church.



