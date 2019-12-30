Home

Betsey R. Robin, age 79, wife of Bernard M. Robin, of Devon, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Paoli Hospital. Born on July 17, 1940 in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Gottesman) Bucker. Mrs. Robin was a member of Congregation B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Phoenixville. She graduated from West Chester University, receiving both her BS and MS in chemistry and teaching. She was a chemistry and science teacher, working in high schools in Montgomery County and Chester County. She enjoyed playing Mahjong, was a bridge club member, and was involved with several local book clubs. Mrs. Robin also loved to travel with her family. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Robin is survived by two daughters, Allison J. Robin, wife of David Cardamone of Lansdale, PA and Lisa R., wife of Bruce Kraut of Lawrenceville, NJ; three grandchildren, Alexander Kraut, Andrew Kraut, and Ella Kraut; one brother, Michael, husband of Kyong Bucker of Austin, TX; one niece, Kimberly Teran, and one nephew, David Weatherington. She was preceded in death by two nephews, David and Daniel Bucker. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army, 101 E. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 5, 2020
