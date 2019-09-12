|
|
Betty Jane Toland (Pepper), 90, of Gladwyne, a dedicated horticulturalist and accomplished artist, died Sunday, September 8, of complications from heart disease, at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to Watson and Dorothy Pepper, and graduated Jenkintown High School in 1948. Ms. Pepper met her future husband, Richard Henry Rush Toland, in 1949 while both were attending the Philadelphia Museum School of Industrial Art. Married in 1951, they lived in Wayne and Devon, before settling on their farm in Malvern in 1962, where they lived for 40-years. Following their move to Springton Lake Village in 2002, and following the death of her husband in 2006, Mrs. Toland moved to Waverly Heights in Gladwyne in 2012. Mrs. Toland was active in The Garden Club of Philadelphia for 45-years, served as its President from 1984-1986, and served a lifetime appointment as GCA Horticulture Judge. She was also very devoted to the maintenance and support of the Pennsylvania Hospital Physic Garden. In addition to being recognized for her various club contributions and horticultural achievements, she was presented The Garden Club of Philadelphia’s Dorothy Falcon Platt Award in 1988, and in 2017, recognized by the Garden Club of America as Judge Emeritus. Mrs. Toland is survived by half-brother E. Richard Kennedy; daughter Lisa Scott Paden; son Richard Henry Rush, Jr.; son Marshall Keith Toland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A private interment will take place on Friday morning, October 4, 2019, followed by an 11:30 AM Celebration of Life at the Merion Cricket Club, 325 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041. In lieu of flowers, contributions on Mrs. Toland’s behalf may be made to: The Tribute Fund of the Garden Club of Philadelphia – Physic Garden, c/o Mrs. Robert Peck, 8420 St. Martin’s Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 22, 2019