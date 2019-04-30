|
|
Brian McHugh on March 10 after a long battle with cancer A resident of Malvern, PA and Marana, AZ, Brian was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1939. He was a Graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep (THE Prep) and Lehigh University. Brian was the beloved husband of Joan (Johnson); loving father of Ann Chandler, Jeffrey (Gwenno) and Scott (Awilda); dear brother of Molly O’Grady, Elaine Sharer and Terry McHugh. Grandfather to three grandchildren; he is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Brian was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Fitzpatrick; daughter, Tracey McHugh; and sister Sheila Shannon. A lover of golf, Brian was a member at Applebrook Golf Club and a long time member of Waynesborough Country Club. A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was thrilled to see them win the Superbowl. He was a good sport, a real trouper, a true gentleman and a great friend. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his Memory, payable to the University of Arizona Foundation/UA Cancer Center, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., P.O. Box 210109, Tucson, AZ, 85721-0109
Published in Main Line Media News on May 5, 2019