|
|
Bunny McKenna (nee Hadden), 87, of Haverford, died peacefully at home March 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. Samuel B. and Alice O’Horo Hadden,she was born September 4, 1931 in Germantown. A graduate of Cecilian Academy, Bunny was a secretary at Fort Monmouth, St. Joseph’s College, Lower Merion Baptist Church, and retired as Secretary to the Publisher of the Philadelphia Bulletin when it closed in 1981. Bunny was predeceased by her brother Dr. Michael J. Hadden and husbands Dr. Ernest L. McKenna and Kevin M. McCrane. She is survived by daughter Colleen M. Shoemaker (Jay) of Portland, Oregon, grandsons Andrew M. and Charles H. Shoemaker, brother Samuel Hadden and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sunday, May 19, 1:30 P.M, St. Margaret’s Church, 210 N. Narberth Ave,Narberth, Pa. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or the ASPCA. Arrangements by Stretch Funeral Home www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on May 12, 2019