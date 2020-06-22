Carmen Nielsen

Carmen (nee Gonzales) Nielsen, of Devon, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. For most of her life, Carmen was in the restaurant industry. She grew up in Bucks County, PA and worked in the family business, the Buck Hotel, for many years. Carmen and her family then moved to Devon where she owned the Mile Post Inn in Strafford, PA. She was the ultimate host to her customers and she will not be forgotten for her warmth, humor and ability to make all feel welcome. Carmen also loved to travel and particularly to spend time with friends and family in Avalon, NJ. Known as “Grandy” to her grandchildren and many friends, Carmen leaves behind with many funny and beautiful memories. Surviving are two daughters: Karin (Maynard) and Lissa (Tarro) and three grandchildren Abigail (Maynard), Tripp and Hannah (Tarro). Services will be held in Avalon , NJ in the Fall.



