West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Carol J. Jenkins

Carol J. Jenkins Obituary
Carol J. Jenkins died Saturday March 21, 2020 from prolonged health complications. She is survived by her daughter, Jenifer Jenkins, and son, Torrence Jenkins Jr. Despite the fact she was paralyzed for 40 years, and the loss of her husband 7 years ago, she continued to remain independent at Sunrise of Westtown. Carol always enjoyed going out with the people in the Sunrise community. She loved to mend and alter clothing for people and employees in the community. She also made pillows and hospital bandanas to give away. She was loved by her family and the employees at Sunrise and will be deeply missed. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., www.WestLaurelHill.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 12, 2020
