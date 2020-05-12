Carol (Cally) Leisenring Wheeler passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020 of natural causes. Born to Edward Barnes and Margaret Pierce Leisenring in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on June 13, 1923, Cally attended The Haverford Friends School, Agnes Irwin School and Foxcroft School followed by a brief tenure at The Philadelphia Museum School of Industrial Art (now known as The University of the Arts). As a youth, Cally was an equestrian who showed at The Devon Horse Show and was part of The Radnor Hunt Club field. On June 27, 1942 she wed Arthur L. Wheeler, a union that would last 66 years until his death in 2008. In addition to raising a family of four children, Cally was an avid gardener, an accomplished artist and an educator, who was an early proponent of protecting the environment. She was an active member of The Garden Club of America and The Philadelphia Garden Workers. She participated in The Philadelphia Flower Show as an organizer and exhibitor. She was a water colorist, who turned her skills to tile glazing and, started her own company Mill Creek Tileworks. As an educator she worked for the Schuylkill Valley Nature Center developing curriculum and teaching young students across the Delaware Valley area. She was never happier than when with family whom she traveled extensively with over the last 50 years of her life. Together they explored Europe, Africa, The Caribbean and many parts of The United States. Later in life she lived happily in the home she and her husband had made at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr and she resided there for the past twenty plus years. Cally is survived by her daughters Leslie Wheeler and Christine Patton, her sons Edward Wheeler and Arthur Wheeler Jr., her son-in-law Rod Patton, and Daughters-in-law Alina Wheeler and Susan Wheeler, as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A private burial and celebration of life will be planned for a future date as circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Beaumont at Bryn Mawr Retirement Community. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS



