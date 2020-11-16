1/1
Carolyn Ann Giangiulio
1939 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Giangiulio, beloved mother and Nonna, wife to her late, cherished husband, Luciano of 50 years, and a friend to all, passed away in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, November 7, 2020, age 81. Born in Wayne, “Dolly” Valeria was a 1957 graduate of Radnor High School, and started working for Bell Telephone on West Avenue while still in high school. She eventually retired from Verizon with over 30 years of service. She is survived by her five children: Anthony (Susan); Louis (Laura), Peter (Jennifer), Anne (John) and Christina and eight grandchildren: Francesca, Nicholas, Celeste, Emilia, Isabella, Roman, Lucia, and John. Sister of Mary (Valeria) Blasberg of Rockville, MD and the late John Valeria. Also survived by nieces Heather Wilson, Robin Blasberg and Nikki Blasberg. She will be remembered most for her delicious Italian cooking, incredible desserts, infectious laugh, and unwavering love of family. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, PA. A livestream of the mass will be available for family and friends at www.Dellafh.com. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, PA 19087.

Published in Main Line Media News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
