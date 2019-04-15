|
|
Carolyn R. DeRooy, 82 Wynnewood, PA, formerly of Maple Shade, NJ, transitioned Friday 4/12 from complications of congestive heart failure. Beloved mother & friend, she resided in Wynnewood for the past 15 yrs and recently moved to the Pocono Mtns to live with her daughter. Carolyn had been employed by RCA for more than 40 yrs working in the engineering & publishing depts during the development of the International Space Station. Her joys in life included knitting, reading, camping, puzzles & spending time with friends. Also known for her kindness, intelligence & generosity, she donated to multiple charities throughout her life. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Regina McBride of Long Pond, Pa & brother Richard Hildebrand of Vallejo, California, & nieces Valerie Paynter, Mary Haugan & Jean Clement. Donations may be made in her behalf to the American Heart Society or World Wildlife Fund. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 21, 2019