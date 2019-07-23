|
|
Catherine J. Farnan (nee Jennings) Born in County Mayo Ireland, she was a longtime resident of Abington, passed away July 21, 2019 at the age of 87. She is the beloved wife of the late John L. Farnan and loving mother of Catherine M. Farnan-Kennedy (John), John G. (Stacey), Patrick F. (Stacey) and Claire F. Nalence (Peter). Grandmother of 10, she is the sister of Thomas Jennings and Eileen Seton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings Friday eve., July 26th from 7 to 9PM at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 1500 York Rd., Abington, PA, and Saturday, July 27th from 8:45 to 9:15AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Road, Abington, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier (Old Bohemia) Church in Warwick, MD. www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in Main Line Media News on July 28, 2019