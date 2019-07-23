Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Farnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Farnan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Farnan Obituary
Catherine J. Farnan (nee Jennings) Born in County Mayo Ireland, she was a longtime resident of Abington, passed away July 21, 2019 at the age of 87. She is the beloved wife of the late John L. Farnan and loving mother of Catherine M. Farnan-Kennedy (John), John G. (Stacey), Patrick F. (Stacey) and Claire F. Nalence (Peter). Grandmother of 10, she is the sister of Thomas Jennings and Eileen Seton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewings Friday eve., July 26th from 7 to 9PM at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 1500 York Rd., Abington, PA, and Saturday, July 27th from 8:45 to 9:15AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Road, Abington, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier (Old Bohemia) Church in Warwick, MD. www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in Main Line Media News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now