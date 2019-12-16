Home

POWERED BY

Services
DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382-3433
(610) 696-4812
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lee Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Lee Robinson Obituary
CATHERINE LEE ROBINSON of Haverford was born on April 6, 1939, the only child and devoted daughter of Vivian Robinson. She was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Catherine taught at the elementary, college and graduate school level for 33 years in North Philadelphia. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM at Bethel A.M.E Church, 50 S. Merion Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA, with a viewing from 9-10am. The interment will be at the Gulph Christian Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Uplifting Life Services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of Bryn Mawr, 610-696-4812, www.debaptiste.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -