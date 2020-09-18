Catherine (Cantor) McLean Eagleson of Lafayette Hill, PA died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital. She was 85. Cantor, as she was known to both family and friends, was born in Buffalo, NY on June 28, 1935. The youngest of four girls, she was the daughter of Hugh and Elizabeth McLean of North Tonawanda, NY. Cantor graduated from The Buffalo Seminary in 1953 and Wellesley College in 1957. After Wellesley, she moved to Philadelphia and joined Girard Trust Bank where she met her future husband, William B. Eagleson, Jr. (Bill) on her first day of work. They married in 1960 and resided in Devon, Malvern, Radnor and, for the last 15 years, Lafayette Hill. During their 60 years of marriage, Cantor and Bill had opportunities to travel for business and pleasure and made many trips to Asia, Europe and within the US. Cantor loved birds, Sanibel Island, crossword puzzles, family gatherings and volunteer work. Over the years, she was active with Paoli Memorial Hospital, The Academy of Natural Sciences, The Hill at Whitemarsh, St. Thomas’ Church, Whitemarsh, and was a loyal benefactor of The Buffalo Seminary in Buffalo, NY and St. James School in Philadelphia. In addition to her husband, Cantor is survived by her children, Elizabeth Eagleson Mackie (Keith), and son John Eagleson (Bowen) and four grandchildren: William and John Mackie, and Lucy and McLean Eagleson. Her sisters, Jean McLean Bostwick and Margaret McLean Caywood, also survive her. She was predeceased by another sister, Mary McLean Thrush. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at Jefferson Hospital as well as Tamyra McCoy and the many other caring individuals at Hill Home Services. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. James School, 3217 West Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store