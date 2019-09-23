Home

Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Presbyterian Church
125 E Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA
Catherine Wetherell Obituary
Catherine Wolfe Wetherell, age 54, of Wayne, PA, passed away suddenly on Sept. 17, 2019. Born on March 23, 1965 to James & Mary Louise (nee Moore) Wolfe, Cathy was the devoted wife of Scott Wetherell and loving mother to her daughters Shelby Elizabeth & Sally Hill Wetherell. Cathy, an employee for AED Brands, was very passionate about her work providing life-saving machines for those in sudden cardiac arrest. In her free time, Cathy enjoyed swimming, playing tennis, riding her bike and spending time with her beloved dog, Charlie. She was an avid Penn State football fan and also enjoyed vacationing with her family on Hilton Head Island, SC and Martha’s Vineyard, MA. Cathy is pre-deceased by her sister, Dana Elizabeth Wolfe and is also survived by her remaining sisters, Julie Wolfe Sakin and Lynn Wolfe Rossotti, as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service at 11 AM on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to Simons Heart, PO Box 61, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, www.simonsheart.org Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrgs by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne PA 19087 (610)-989-9600
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 29, 2019
