Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DeNicola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. DeNicola Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. DeNicola Jr. Obituary
Charles R. DeNicola, Jr., age 83, of Wayne PA., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on May 25, 1936 in Bryn Mawr, PA., to the late Charles A. DeNicola, Sr. & Rose (Paoletti) DeNicola. Charles, lovingly known as “Sonny”, was the devoted husband of the late Margot (McComb) DeNicola, loving father of Donna Svonavec (Vincent) & Charles R. DeNicola, III (Michelle), caring grandfather of Valerie, Alexa, Maria, Renee, Gregory & Samantha and dear brother of Larry DeNicola. Sonny was a proud & dedicated member of the Radnor Fire Company for 28 years. During this time he served as an Assistant Chief and an ambulance crew member. Service will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Radnor Fire Company - Active Members, 121 S. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, www.radnorfire.com Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg’s by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA, 610-989-9600
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -