|
|
Charles R. DeNicola, Jr., age 83, of Wayne PA., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on May 25, 1936 in Bryn Mawr, PA., to the late Charles A. DeNicola, Sr. & Rose (Paoletti) DeNicola. Charles, lovingly known as “Sonny”, was the devoted husband of the late Margot (McComb) DeNicola, loving father of Donna Svonavec (Vincent) & Charles R. DeNicola, III (Michelle), caring grandfather of Valerie, Alexa, Maria, Renee, Gregory & Samantha and dear brother of Larry DeNicola. Sonny was a proud & dedicated member of the Radnor Fire Company for 28 years. During this time he served as an Assistant Chief and an ambulance crew member. Service will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Radnor Fire Company - Active Members, 121 S. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, www.radnorfire.com Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg’s by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA, 610-989-9600
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020