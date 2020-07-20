Charlotte M. Chadwick (March 26, 1933 – July 15, 2020) Charlotte M. Chadwick, Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Ardmore, died July 15 after a lengthy illness. In death, her baptism is now complete. Born in Indianapolis, on March 26, 1933, she married Raymond A. Chadwick, Ardmore, on January 28, 1956. Following his death, Mrs. Chadwick returned to Indiana to be near her family. The Chadwicks were parents of the Rev. Ruth Chadwick Moore (Mark), Carmel, IN, and Philip Chadwick (Maryam Sharif), Long Island City, NY; and grandparents of Hadley, John and Emma Moore; all of whom survive. Among others, Mrs. Chadwick is also survived by a sister-in-law, Beverly Chadwick White, Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Ardmore. Mrs. Chadwick attended Franklin (IN) College; graduated from Indiana University School of Nursing; and earned a BS degree from Rosemont College. Through the years, Mrs. Chadwick worked as a registered nurse at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Philadelphia; managed an adult daycare ministry at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church; and worked with her husband at Chadwick (now Chadwick & McKinney) Funeral Home, Ardmore. Mrs. Chadwick was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore and served as an ordained ruling elder there. Mrs. Chadwick will be buried next to her husband of 55 years in the churchyard of Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, following a private graveside service. Suggested memorials are to First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore, 5 West Montgomery Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003 (ardmorepres.org
; look for the “Giving” tab). Pennsylvania arrangements are entrusted to Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore (chadwickmckinney.com
).