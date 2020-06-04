Chester David Harrington Jr. (Chet) passed away on May 31, 2020 at his home in Villanova. Son of Chet, Sr. & Carrie Harrington, he was raised in Belmont, MA with his two sisters, Carol (Mahony) and Peggy (Freiner). Chet attended Belmont High School and during WWII left after his junior year to join the U.S. Coast Guard, where he was stationed on the Submarine Chaser Crew. Following his years in service, he attended the Dean Academy and later earned his bachelor’s degree at Colby College where he lettered in Baseball and Ice Hockey and was a standout Football player voted Captain and named MVP of the 1950 Team. Chet worked in sales and marketing which led him to Philadelphia. While living at the Booth School, he met Jane Bobbitt. They were married and eventually settled on The Main Line. During this time, he was one of the original “Mad Men” of advertising at Look Magazine and then went to Chilton Publishing. As Vice President, he started Tennis USA, the USTA Publication, and Golf Journal, the USGA Publication. He originated the USGA “Bag Tag Program” to encourage membership to the USGA with President Gerald Ford and Arnold Palmer as its two first members. He also acted as President of the Philadelphia Indoor tennis association and helped to develop the Van Allen scoring system for tie breakers. Chet continued to work in advertising for many years. Some of his other passions included summers on Cape Cod, spending time with his large extended family and playing golf and tennis at the Merion Golf and Merion Cricket Clubs where he had been a long-time member of both. One of Chet’s talents during his professional career became a gift for many in his retirement: connecting people. Chet loved to help young graduates find employment by using his relationships to pass on a resume, write a letter of recommendation or make a call on someone’s behalf. Just another area of his life where he treated everything he did with passion and enthusiasm. He will be greatly missed. Chester is survived by his adoring wife of over 60 years, Jane, his wonderful sister Peggy, his four sons, David, Robert, James and Andrew, eight grandchildren and countless Freiner and Mahony nieces, nephews, grand- nieces, and grand- nephews. Services will be announced once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS



