Christine A. Collingwood of Merion Station, PA passed away October 6 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, she was 84. Born in Greenville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lillian Ash formerly of Palmerton, PA. She is survived by her long-time loving partner Paul Vici, her two sons Joseph Collingwood (Nancy), Scott Collingwood (Diane) her two siblings Roberta Farrell (Stephen Carmel), and Phillip Ash (Lois) her Grandsons Robert Collingwood and Brian Collingwood also nieces and nephew Jennifer Shore, Gwendolyn Knapp, and Jay Farrell. Graduated from Fountainville High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Luke’s in Bethlehem, PA. She then worked as a nurse for several years at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia. She enjoyed traveling, attending theatre, and going to yard sales with Paul, she also studied astrology, was an avid book collector, and working puzzles of all kinds. Memorial to be announced later. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 20, 2019