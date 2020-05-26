Claudette Albertson, beloved wife of Noel C. Albertson Sr. for 64 years, passed away on March 14, 2020, due to complications relating to Alzheimer’s. Claudette was the mother of Noel Jr., Christopher, Timothy and Jenna, and the grandmother of Josh, Emily, and Ben. Her professional career was dedicated to education and helping teenagers work their way through the turbulent emotions that come with being a teenager. She was passionate about helping them learn to accept the truth of who they were and to embrace that truth. Her later years were spent at the beach in Brigantine New Jersey where she would host many gatherings for family and friends. Another one of her passions was bringing her family and friends together in love and laughter. She loved to laugh and had a laugh that was contagious. She is sorely missed. Her joy of life lives on in those who love her. A more detailed life story can be found at http://cavanaghfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/read/Claudette-C.-Albertson-108484506 Her celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all come together again. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 26 to May 31, 2020.