Claudette Albertson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Albertson, beloved wife of Noel C. Albertson Sr. for 64 years, passed away on March 14, 2020, due to complications relating to Alzheimer’s. Claudette was the mother of Noel Jr., Christopher, Timothy and Jenna, and the grandmother of Josh, Emily, and Ben. Her professional career was dedicated to education and helping teenagers work their way through the turbulent emotions that come with being a teenager. She was passionate about helping them learn to accept the truth of who they were and to embrace that truth. Her later years were spent at the beach in Brigantine New Jersey where she would host many gatherings for family and friends. Another one of her passions was bringing her family and friends together in love and laughter. She loved to laugh and had a laugh that was contagious. She is sorely missed. Her joy of life lives on in those who love her. A more detailed life story can be found at http://cavanaghfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/read/Claudette-C.-Albertson-108484506 Her celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all come together again. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved