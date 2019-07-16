|
Clayton Southgate "Tony" Wetzel, Jr., age 81, longtime resident of Wayne, PA died suddenly on July 13, 2019. He was born February 28, 1938 in Valley Forge, PA; son of Clayton and Latona (nee Holset) Wetzel. Tony attended Paul Smith's College in Paul Smiths, NY where he studied Hotel and Restaurant Management. He proudly served his country as an Aviation Photographers Mate Second Class in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. He provided photography services at Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, TX and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Tony married Jean Wetzel (nee Mains) on December 28, 1963. They spent 56 loving years devoted to one another, living in the home built at the turn of the century by Tony's grandfather.
Tony had a long and varied career. He started in advertising and sales, then transitioned to facility management at the Merion Tribute House in Merion, PA for twenty years and closed out his career in sales for Do It Best Hardware in Wayne, PA. Although he did these jobs for a living, he chose to provide all of his jokes and humor for free. After retirement, Tony really put his nose to the grindstone by supporting a variety of community organizations. He was active as a board member for Paoli Troop 1 B.S.A., an active member of the Order of the Arrow Octoraro Lodge 22 and proudly achieved his Brotherhood Membership at the age of 80. He also served as Scout Master for Strafford Troop 90 and considered Horseshoe Scout Reservation in Rising Sun, MD as a second home. He was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church for 75 years, acolyte for 70 years, elected multiple times to the Vestry and served on the Altar Guild for last 2.5 years. He was a valued member of the Upper Main Line Kiwanis, where he held various leadership roles over the past 20 years. In his spare time, Tony enjoyed fishing, camping, roller skating, gardening, completing home improvement projects as a general handyman and walking his dog.
Tony is survived by his loving children, Laura Wetzel Ferrara (Tom), Clayton S. Wetzel III (Sandra), Christopher K. Wetzel (Kim), James H. Wetzel (Amy) as well as sister Helena "Tidge" Wetzel Roller (Douglas). Loving Opa of 11 grandchildren Katie (Joey), T.C. (Jen) Meghan, Abby, Erica (Matt), Alex, Zach, Drew, Jake, Maggie, Luke; two great grandchildren Ella and Erin and; a large extended family.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Wayne, PA. Father Joseph Smith will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 21, 2019