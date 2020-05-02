Curtis Pickford Laupheimer, 95, died on April 20, 2020, at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Born in 1925 in Frankford, Philadelphia, Mr. Laupheimer lived a long and colorful life. Growing up the middle child of three boys, he often recalled the crowded and difficult depression years where he and his brothers lived in close and uncomfortable quarters with parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. He explained that the family survived in those lean years largely because his father Alfred Laupheimer Sr. owned a truck and his Aunt Madeleine ran a hair salon (one that survived and prospers to this day!) Niece Ann Sonnenfeld quoted her uncle as saying “if you owned a truck, you could survive.” At the onset of World War II, after graduating from Frankford High, Mr. Laupheimer enlisted in the Navy as a seaman in 1942 at age 17. From Norfolk Virginia, he traveled in a Landing Craft – 90 feet long and 15 feet wide with a flat bottom -- to Key West, then through the Panama Canal, then to Hawaii and finally in 1943 to the horror of Guadalcanal in the British Solomon Islands in the Pacific. He served as a radio and radar man on a series of Navy ships. From Guadalcanal, in 1944, he was sent to Peleliu, an island about the size of New York’s Central Park, where one of the deadliest battles in the Pacific took place during two long months of brutal fighting. Tens of thousands were killed and many ships sunk before the Allies prevailed. Mr. Laupheimer was thereafter transferred to several different ships, taking care of electronics and communications equipment, ending up in what he described as the “ultimate hell” – Okinawa – serving on a ship that acted as the “diversionary force.” Having survived more than a year of constant bombing, explosions and death on a massive scale, he was sent back to Tacoma Washington in 1946. Mr. Laupheimer’s WWII Pacific service was the most defining and haunting experience of his life. Back in the States, Mr. Laupheimer returned to his education and graduated from University of Western Maryland, where he played football. In 1953, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Harbison of Huntington Valley. Living for several decades in Rydal, Mr. Laupheimer and his wife were avid golfers at the Huntingdon Valley Country Club. Mr. Laupheimer’s working life spanned dozens of businesses, beginning working alongside his father and other family members at the post-war Philadelphia Cramp Shipyard site, constructing segments of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and owning and running a hotel in Miami Beach. Thereafter he engaged in real estate development and ownership, import/export of agricultural products and wine from Chile, proposed golf course development in the south of France and computer consultation in the 80s and 90s. His nephew John said, “The depression taught the three Laupheimer boys – Alf, Curt and John -- to stick together and they were close for the rest of their lives, talking every single day no matter where they were.” Until the day he died, Mr. Laupheimer worked hand in glove on all of his ventures in life and business with his loyal and beloved assistant Justine Kryven, who began work with the family in 1951. Ann Sonnenfeld said, “Curt loved everything French. For example, he, Betty and I attended ‘total immersion’ French language school at the Institut de Francais in Villefranche-sur-mer for a month in 1985. We lived in a lovely villa he had purchased in Mougin, a hill town above the provincial port town of Cannes and a haven for French food and wine lovers.” Family friendships with native Philadelphians Margaret and Jack Kelly (mother and brother of Grace Kelly Grimaldi, Princess of Monaco) led to friendship with Monoco’s Prince Rainier and to Mr. Laupheimer’s appointment as Honorary Consul from Monaco to Philadelphia, a post of which he was very proud and which he held for several decades and which facilitated many trips to Europe. Following his wife’s death in 1999, Mr. Laupheimer was a tall, elegant, solitary fixture at the Merion Golf Club, where he ate most evening meals. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf, car rides to Atlantic City for modest gambling and travel to Florida and Europe. Mr. Laupheimer’s friend Francie McComb remembers him most for “wearing a tie and jacket to get his morning bagel at Brueggers in Haverford, wearing argyle vests and driving nice cars.” He was active well into his later years, even acting as soigner on his nephew’s bicycle tour through the French Alps at 80. Mr. Laupheimer spent his last years living at Beaumont, where he was a favorite among the staff. Nurse and Administrator Tracey Vitabile wrote, “Mr. Laupheimer was such a pleasure to know. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a more gentlemanly man as he was.” Mr. Laupheimer was pre-deceased by his cherished wife Betty, his parents Eleanor Pickford Morgan Laupheimer and Alfred J. Laupheimer, Sr., and his brothers John D. and Alfred J. Laupheimer, Jr. He is survived by nieces Ann Laupheimer Sonnenfeld (Marc), Helen Laupheimer Schlosser and John D. Laupheimer, Jr. (Debbie), as well as sisters-in-law Sarah (Sally) Bott, Ruth Harbison and Joan Harbison. Mr. Laupheimer was also close to his 8 grandnieces and nephews, Madeline and Sophie Laupheimer, Christian and Caroline Santilli, Jonny Sonnenfeld, Will, Galen and Sam Schlosser.



