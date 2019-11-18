|
Daniel Francis Russell Born on Oct 8, 1940 in Tiskilwa Illinois. Passed away on November 13, 2019 in Longboat Key, FL. Dan was the son of Francis Swain Russell and Clare Breen Russell. He graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1958. Dan then attended Notre Dame and University of Miami for his undergraduate degrees and received his MBA in Hospital Administration from Washington University in St Louis. His career took him from Presbyterian St Luke’s Health System in Chicago to St Joseph in Phoenix, to Franciscan Health System in Tacoma to Philadelphia where he was the CEO of Catholic Health East. Dan leaves his loving wife of 53 years, Jackie Russell; son Dan Russell, wife Margaret and children Andrew and Ella; son Jason Russell, wife Jennifer and daughter Clare; son Josh Russell, wife Caden and children Louisa and Charlie; daughter Maggie Russell LeFevour, husband Conor and children Fiona, Danny and Coco. Dan also leaves his two sisters, Paula Hart and Susan Russell Freeman and his brother-in law Mark William. Preceded in death by his father, Francis; mother, Clare; brother, Patrick. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:30 at St. Mary’s of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key Florida. There will be a luncheon immediately following the mass at Zota, in Longboat Key (4711 Gulf of Mexico Dr.). If people would like to honor Dan please contribute to the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County. The Russells have been supporters of this wonderful organization over the years. Someone is matching all donations, so if you chose to give, please specify “honoring Dan Russell”.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 24, 2019