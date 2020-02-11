|
|
Dr. Daniel Lawrence Newhall, 88, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Saint Peters Village on October 22, 2019. Born December 26, 1930 he was the son of Richard and Elizabeth Newhall of Williamstown MA. He served in the US Navy prior to earning a BA in Physics and MD from Temple University. Dr. Newhall was on the staff of Bryn Mawr Hospital. He practiced Family Medicine and raised three daughters with his wife, Dr. Patricia Newhall, in Bala Cynwyd PA. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Newhall (née Nelson), daughter Valerie Leah Frank (née Newhall), sister Jane Lyons (née Newhall) and brother Roger Newhall. He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Alexandra Newhall, Carolyn Newhall Lynch, their husbands and his five grandchildren, Dante Ragel, Hugo Ragel, Emma Lynch, Sophie Lynch and Christopher Lynch. A memorial service was held on January 18, 2020 in Pottstown PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 16, 2020