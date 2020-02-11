Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Newhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Daniel Lawrence Newhall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Daniel Lawrence Newhall Obituary
Dr. Daniel Lawrence Newhall, 88, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Saint Peters Village on October 22, 2019. Born December 26, 1930 he was the son of Richard and Elizabeth Newhall of Williamstown MA. He served in the US Navy prior to earning a BA in Physics and MD from Temple University. Dr. Newhall was on the staff of Bryn Mawr Hospital. He practiced Family Medicine and raised three daughters with his wife, Dr. Patricia Newhall, in Bala Cynwyd PA. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Newhall (née Nelson), daughter Valerie Leah Frank (née Newhall), sister Jane Lyons (née Newhall) and brother Roger Newhall. He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Alexandra Newhall, Carolyn Newhall Lynch, their husbands and his five grandchildren, Dante Ragel, Hugo Ragel, Emma Lynch, Sophie Lynch and Christopher Lynch. A memorial service was held on January 18, 2020 in Pottstown PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -