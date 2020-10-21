Daniel T. Luther In the early hours of October 19, 2020, the angels gained a new front man and the world lost the most amazing person. Daniel T. Luther, 61, of Paoli, PA, peacefully passed at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer that he faced with nothing but positivity and resilience. Dan was a lifelong resident of the Main Line, where he formed countless meaningful bonds with classmates, coworkers, and local community members. He was born on November 20, 1958 in Bryn Mawr and attended Radnor High School. He developed a passion for music very early on, playing in bands from junior high school onwards, and working as a manager at The Record Rack throughout high school. He went on to work at TV Guide for 26 years in the photo lab and graphics department, and as of recent worked as a framer at Franklin Maps, as well as a customer service representative for his cousin’s sports handicapping company. Dan is survived by his mother, Eleanor Hood (Rolli), wife, Mary Ellen Luther (Marcinkus), children Emily and Eric, siblings Anna Allen and Joseph Luther, nieces, nephews, and countless friends turned family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Luther, and brother-in-law, Dan Allen. We will remember Dan for his yellow sticker hunting at the Frazer Giant, throwing pennies in the wishing well at the Paoli shopping center, devoted rooting for the Eagles even during their stinky periods, and playing gigs at local venues like Casey’s and The Red Hound. He loved spending his mornings listening to XPN and reading the Inquirer, where he even read every single obituary. He was the most thoughtful man who would do anything for anyone, and we know the community will greatly feel his loss.



