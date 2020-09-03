David Burrell Hastings, 89, of Bryn Mawr, died peacefully on Sunday Aug. 16 surrounded by family. He survived his wife of 64 years Nancy (Ann) Boyd Hastings by nine months. He was born in Wilmington Delaware to Daniel O. Hastings Jr. and Louise B. Hastings. He attended Wilmington Friends School and The Hill School. He graduated from Hamilton College with a degree in marketing. David went on to a successful career in corporate marketing, including General Electric, Smith Kline & French, and The Pennwalt Corporation. Later in life he became an entrepreneur. David and Nancy were married in 1955 and moved to Schenectady New York for David’s position with General Electric. Two years later they relocated to Wynnewood and raised their three boys. Mr. Hastings had life-long interests in music, tennis, classic sports cars, woodworking and community service. Many friends and family will remember his 1960s performances of folk songs at gatherings and parties. For many years he sang in the Suburban Squires men’s acapella group and the Church of the Redeemer choir. In retirement he enjoyed repairing and restoring furniture in his wood shop. Community service included the medical ship SS Hope, the Executive Service Corps, Meals on Wheels, and Main Line School Night where he served as Executive Director. David was a kind soul who was always ready to offer support and guidance to family and friends. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family. He is survived by his three sons David Jr., John, and Peter, eleven grandchildren/step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for some time in 2021. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com