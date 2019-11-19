|
David Norman Freeman, of Newtown Square, PA died peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2019 following a recent diagnosis of cancer. David was born in Boston to Norman Easton and Charlotte Hume Freeman. When he was three, the family moved to Wynnewood, PA where he spent the majority of his childhood. At the end of World War II, the family moved to Mill Valley, CA where David attended Tamalpais High School, and enjoyed family life together with his three younger sisters Nancy, Corinne, and Margery. He graduated at age sixteen and completed a post-graduate year at Phillips-Exeter Academy before entering Yale, where he graduated with a BA in mathematics in 1955. He completed a master’s degree at Cornell (1958), and then worked for IBM for two years where he won a graduate scholarship, returning to Cornell. In 1963, he completed his PhD in Operations Research. On a ski trip to Pico Peak Vermont during his junior year of college, David met his future wife, Ellen Wood, a Smith college Freshman. David proposed to Ellen two years later (Ellen was 19!) and after considering the advice offered by Ellen’s father that marriage would entail complete responsibility for ongoing education and support, the two married the week following Ellen’s graduation in 1957. A year into marriage, David volunteered for the critical skills program of the Army Reserve, completing Basic Training at Fort Dix. David and Ellen began their family while David was a graduate student with the arrival of Jonathan in 1962. After completing his PhD, they moved from Ithaca to Binghamton where he resumed work with IBM. Anne was born in 1964 and Gregory followed in 1966. David was at IBM at the cusp of the computer revolution, managing a team in the development of DOS/360, the preeminent operating system that lasted for several decades, an accomplishment he looked back on with pride. After several years at IBM, David was recruited to help lead development of the nation’s largest university computer center at Research Triangle Park in Chapel Hill, NC, which was a novel shared-use network. His career thrived in North Carolina. Unexpectedly, during an academic visit to Philadelphia, he was led to a meeting room where he was offered and accepted a position as director of computer services at the University of Pennsylvania. David called Ellen with this news, and in the ensuing weeks purchased a house sight unseen by Ellen—the white colonial that became their family home for the next fifty years. After a few years at Penn, David took on a similar job running a larger computing system at Rutgers. Perhaps underestimating the rigor of the 4-5 hour daily commute, David decided to shift careers and in 1973 joined a private computer consulting firm as Vice President of Ketron, located within five miles of home, where he worked for the remaining twenty years of his career. Outside of work, David dedicated himself to community service and pursued a wide range of interests. He served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Foundation Board member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church; Board member and President of Radnor ABC (A Better Chance) and Radnor Memorial Library; Board member of the Mainline Red Cross; Friends of Independence National Historical Park; and President of the Yale Club of Philadelphia. He was active in local politics in Radnor and Delaware county, and served as a Democratic Committee member for over 35 years. David loved the arts: the Philadelphia orchestra, Metropolitan opera, local theater and music organizations. He was an avid reader, particularly biographies and history, and took a keen interest in national politics and current events. He was an enthusiastic conversationalist, always able to engage in an interesting way. In recent years, David found a home for his interests as a member of the Franklin Inn Club of Philadelphia, always looking forward to their Monday meetings. David had a passion for travel, ranging from month-long cross-country drives with his young family, to more refined but adventurous travel with Ellen to many exotic locations (Burma, Patagonia, Lapland!). On several occasions he accepted invitations to travel to Changsha, China, to make anniversary presentations for Yale-China. In his later years, David and Ellen took to cruising on trips all over the world. Beginning at age nine, when his father left for war, David grew into and embraced his role as patriarch for a large extended family for over 75 years. He took enormous pleasure in the company of his family: small gatherings were good; big gatherings were even better. David wrote down a number of his remembrances in a book he titled “A Much-Blessed Life.” In it he remarks that the best decision he ever made was to ask Ellen to marry him and indeed that is true. From that, all else followed. David is survived by his wife, three sisters and two half-sisters; three children: Jon (Kate), Anne Clothier (Bob), Greg (Chris); eight grandchildren: Kara Freeman Michel (Rob), Elizabeth, Anne and Jack Freeman; Sarah and Caleb Clothier; Zachary and Megan Freeman; one great grandchild Katharine Michel. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Friday November 22nd from 5 to 7 PM at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday November 23rd, 10:00 AM at The Sanctuary of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private. Memorial donations in David’s name may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Foundation, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or to Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne PA 19087 or to Canada Lake Conservation Association, P.O. Box 483, Caroga Lake, NY 12032.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 24, 2019