It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Denis Maurice Abelson, MD, FRCP, who died peacefully at the Waverly Heights Retirement Community in Gladwyne, Pa. on October 22, 2019. Denis was born in London, England on May 30, 1925, and was well known for his wonderful smile, his captivating wit, and a straight forward, positive attitude toward life which belied an eclectic assortment of interests including traveling, music, food, chess, photography, and multiple patented inventions. He attended the London University Middlesex Hospital Medical School during World War II, treating injured German POW’s during his training. He once recalled that the only German he learned was: “Haben Sie schmerzen?” He met his wife Hilda Mary Plumley (Plum) in 1953 at Middlesex Hospital in London, where they both worked, when Plum was quickly passing through a large door at the hospital, literally “knocking him off his feet.” They had tea, which carried over to dinner, and he asked her to marry him on their third date. According to Denis, after “much convincing,” they were secretly married a later that year. They honeymooned during a cross-country trip across the U.S. with lifelong friends John Vane (and future Nobel Prize winner) and wife Daphne. Denis and Plum immigrated permanently to New Haven, Connecticut in 1958 with their two sons, Jeremy and Simon, on the SS United States (still floating on a Philadelphia pier). Denis pursued a career in research and clinical medicine. After he completed a fellowship at Yale, the family moved to the Philadelphia area where Denis joined the staff at Graduate Hospital, and then in 1970 opened a practice at Lankenau Hospital, which he called his second home (some might say his first) until his retirement in 2013, and soon afterward moved to Waverly Heights. His compassionate nature elicited much love and respect from both the hospital staff and his patients, whom he would visit at home when they were too sick or frail to come to his office. Because of their devotion to Lankenau Hospital, Plum and Denis founded the Abelson Artistry and Education Fund through the Hospital, which purchased the two electronic player pianos in the Hospital’s main lobbies. After his retirement, Denis could often be found playing the Hospital pianos, and the lobby piano many evenings at Waverly Heights. He also stayed in touch with a number of patients, some also at Waverly, and one, in particular, he would cheer up by playing piano or recorded opera during their regular phone calls. Denis was preceded in death by the love of his life Plum in 2011 and is survived by his sons, Jeremy (wife Susan) and Simon (wife Anne), and grandchildren, Brianna, Cullen and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Abelson Artistry and Education Fund, c/o Lankenau Hospital, Wynnewood, PA 19096. The family wishes to extend its profound appreciation to the entire Staff at Waverly Heights, for their care of Dad during his retirement, and especially to the amazing Muirfield Nursing Unit staff, who comforted him during his last days. Services will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Lankenau Hospital Annenberg Center for Medical Education, 100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 8, 2019