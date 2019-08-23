|
|
Dennis Rein Alderfer, 67, of Perkiomenville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on November 20, 1951 in Sellersville, PA to Floyd and Betty (Ott) Alderfer and was the oldest of three. Denny was a 1969 graduate of Souderton Area High School. From an early age Denny developed a love for baseball, hunting, and working with his family. He pitched for the Harleysville Hornets, spent many wonderful days hunting at Camp IFF and Camp Carson in Lycoming County, PA, and ran a successful meat and seafood business in Harleysville and Wayne, PA as part owner of Floyd K. Alderfer & Sons. Denny was a devoted and loving husband, father, Pop Pop, brother, and son who had an incredible smile and always spoke the truth. He is survived by his wife, Sue Alderfer; sons Zachary (Stephanie) Alderfer and Aaron (Stephanie) Alderfer; daughters Kristin Hansen and Courtney Alderfer; five grandchildren: Keira McMahon, Charlotte Alderfer, Madelyn Alderfer, Carson Alderfer, and Abigail Alderfer; brother Keith (Linda) Alderfer; sister Dawn (Les) Powers; mother Betty Alderfer; and many other dear relatives near and far. Family, friends, and others whose lives Denny touched are invited to the Orchid Terrace at Peter Becker Community, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, for a short tribute starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitors are welcome to stop by and pay their respects until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denny’s name to the ().
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 25, 2019