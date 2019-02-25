|
|
Donald Laing Anderson left this earth to join his bride of 65 years, Audrey, on December 30, 2018. He was 97. Most recently a resident of Daylesford Crossing in Paoli, PA, he leaves behind two sons, Robert Thomson Anderson of Malvern, PA and James Laing Anderson, of Fortrose, Scotland. Other survivors are brother, Jack, age 93 of Bloomfield, NJ; and three grandchildren, Helen Synder (née Anderson) of King of Prussia, PA; Malcolm Donald Anderson of Malvern, PA; and Laing Cebula Anderson of Glasgow, Scotland. He was born on August 28, 1921 in Yonkers, NY, moving with his family two years later to his hometown of Montclair, NJ. He served in the US Army during WWII, where he reached a rank of sergeant in the 777th Military Police, stationed Stateside and later in Panama until the end of the war. His delightful tales of his Army days are the stuff of legend among those who knew him. His higher education at Michigan State University was interrupted by the war. Under the GI Bill he graduated from Rutgers University in 1948 with a BA in English Literature, a course of study proudly pursued by both his sons. He then embarked upon a 60-year career in the insurance industry as claims examiner, commercial underwriter and eventually, company officer. Across his career he won awards in marketing services, owned his own agency and brokerage and taught at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, PA. He held C.P.C.U. and C.L.U professional designations and was active in his work until the age of 90. Early in his insurance career, he met Audrey Anderson (née Baer). They were married in 1951 and remained faithfully together until her death in 2015. They settled in Montclair to start a family and remained there until moving to Strafford, PA in 1967 after Don won an executive position in Philadelphia. Both sons graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA. Where they were active in music and varsity ice hockey. Robert continues to coach ice hockey at Conestoga. While his sons were in high school, Donald was president of the Inter County Scholastic Ice Hockey League and oversaw its expansion to more than 40 teams. Naturally curious and social, he brought together many of his fellow residents and staff at Daylesford Crossing with sharp wit, engaging stories and outspoken opinions. An avid computer user, he devoured YouTube documentaries with the enthusiasm of a young history student. He recently completed writing a book debunking the heroic myths propagated by the South in the wake of the Civil War, a topic of chronic consternation in his lifelong field of expertise. Sadly, he did not get to finish his next work, an exploration of European effects on South America’s indigenous people. For his fascinating and lucid conversation, he will be missed by all who crossed his path. He will be interred next to his beloved Audrey at the Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery in Valley Forge Park, PA following a military burial tribute.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 3, 2019