Donald E. Hall, “Mr. Narberth”, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 5th at the age of 93. Born in 1926 in Worcester, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late George C. and Grace Aylin Hall. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy Markle Hall, daughter Amy, brother George Clarence Hall and sisters Gladys Streeper and Elizabeth Piercey. Survived by his loving children Suzanne E. Hall, COL USAF (Ret) of Crofton, MD, Dr. Nancy L. Hall of Lancaster, PA, Donna Lee (Robert) Berger of Riegelsville, PA, D. George Hall of New York, NY, his dog Scottie, bonus grandchildren Adam (Sabrina) Berger and Emily (Todd) Guill, and many nephews, nieces and bonus great grandchildren. Don grew up in Havertown and graduated from Haverford High School. He served on a minesweeper in the Navy at the end of WW II, and graduated from Temple University in 1950. Marrying Nancy Markle of Narberth in 1951, they moved to Narberth in 1958, where they raised their children. Don was a partner A B & G Associates, in equipment sales, until his retirement. Dedicated to service to his community, he was a member of the Narberth Volunteer Fire Company for over 50 years, served on Narberth Borough Council in the 1980’s, was a long-time member of the 4th of July Committee, worked at the polls on election day and was one of the founders of the Halloween Parade. He belonged to the Toastmasters Club and American Legion Post 356 of Narberth. Since his wedding there in 1951, he was a faithful and dedicated member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Narberth. In 2015, he was selected “Volunteer of the Year” by the Philadelphia Red Cross for his service to the Red Cross and the community. The family will be receiving callers at 10:00 AM followed by a “Celebration of Life” service at 11:00 AM on November 16th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 Woodbine Avenue, Narberth. Burial immediately following at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Narberth Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 45, Narberth, 19072 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 Woodbine Avenue, Narberth, 19072 for their Food Pantry Fund. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019