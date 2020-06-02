Donald H. G. Segal, age 92, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Don was born, raised, and lived his adult life in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs. He was a graduate of Central High and the University of Pennsylvania where he earned a degree in accounting. Don had multiple careers initially in home-building and real estate development, then in later life in accounting. Don was a long time resident of Lower Merion, PA and Cape May, NJ. Politics was one of his passions and was always part of Don’s life in both business and in the community. He served on the Lower Merion Township Board of Commissioners from 1971-1979 of which he was the president from 1976-1979. In an era of change he was able to bring many valued programs to Lower Merion. He loved Cape May and was a long-time member of the Cottagers Association, Beach Club of Cape May and Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May. Don enjoyed spending time sailing, fishing (even though he wouldn’t put live bait on the hook or take the fish off) and skiing. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. After the birth of the first grandchild (John), he took off work every Friday to “hang out” and play. He is survived by two children, John Segal(Christianne) (Baltimore, MD) and Susan Segal (NYC), six grandchildren, John Segal(Christina)(Carnelian Bay, CA), Sarah Hudak (Richard) (Berwyn, PA), Alex Segal (Katie) (Los Angeles, CA), Edward Wintle (Los Angeles, CA), Christopher Segal (Tahoe City, CA), Elizabeth Wintle (NYC) and four great grandchildren. He also had 2 step grandchildren, Brittany Starr Ustach (Vincent) (Washington, DC) and Tom Starr (Austin, TX). He was preceded in death by his second wife, Wendy Dennison Segal and his sister Judith Brooks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store