Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Kiernan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Kiernan Obituary
December 21, Age 87. Donald M. Kiernan, son of Albert McKinley Kiernan and Agnes Anderson Kiernan. Devoted husband of Gretchen Hahn Kiernan and loving father of Mark (Tina) and Guy (Rebecca) and grandfather step- granddaughters Tiana Tohidi (Sean) and Alyssa and Brenna Turner. Brother of Lois High and the late Barbara Bourne, uncle to many nieces and nephews. After graduation from William Jewell College Don attended Officer Candidate School in Newport Rhode Island and graduated as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served as an intelligence officer on the Air Craft Carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt after training in Sanford , Florida. After the Navy he worked for UNIVAC and other computer/technology companies in Washington, DC. A proposed two year move to the Philadelphia area in the early 1970’s became a 30 plus year career in the Philadelphia area. Prior to retirement Don was Executive Manager of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Defense Mission Systems facility in West Conshohocken, PA. Don was a dedicated gardener for many years and following retirement an avid follower of the stock market. A private service will be held at St David’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers any donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alzfdn.org/ STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -