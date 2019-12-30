|
December 21, Age 87. Donald M. Kiernan, son of Albert McKinley Kiernan and Agnes Anderson Kiernan. Devoted husband of Gretchen Hahn Kiernan and loving father of Mark (Tina) and Guy (Rebecca) and grandfather step- granddaughters Tiana Tohidi (Sean) and Alyssa and Brenna Turner. Brother of Lois High and the late Barbara Bourne, uncle to many nieces and nephews. After graduation from William Jewell College Don attended Officer Candidate School in Newport Rhode Island and graduated as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served as an intelligence officer on the Air Craft Carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt after training in Sanford , Florida. After the Navy he worked for UNIVAC and other computer/technology companies in Washington, DC. A proposed two year move to the Philadelphia area in the early 1970’s became a 30 plus year career in the Philadelphia area. Prior to retirement Don was Executive Manager of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Defense Mission Systems facility in West Conshohocken, PA. Don was a dedicated gardener for many years and following retirement an avid follower of the stock market. A private service will be held at St David’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers any donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alzfdn.org/ STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 5, 2020