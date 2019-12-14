|
Donald Middleman, beloved father of Karl and Philip Middleman passed away at Bryn Mawr Hospital on Monday, December 2. He was 96 years old and a resident at the Quadrangle Retirement Center in Haverford. In addition to his sons he is survived by four grandchildren: Daniel, Valerie, Jeremy and Aria. Donald was born on October 20, 1923 in Pittsburgh to Esther and Lewis Middleman. He graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School and received a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the army in the 1940’s. During the war he briefly attended Northeastern University in Boston. After the war he attended the Columbia School of Journalism. His professional life centered around his work as a publicist. Always interested in science and engineering, he published the magazine, the “New Product Reporter” beginning in the 1950’s. He later joined the Philadelphia City Government as a publicist and speechwriter, first serving in the City Representatives Office as an Information Officer and later as Information Supervisor in the Commission on Human Relations. A central highlight of his career was conceiving and implementing the “We’re All In One Family” campaign in Philadelphia. The campaign countered stereotypical racist caricatures depicted on the similarly-named popular television series by stressing the commonalities of humankind. The campaign featured television and radio appearances with “All in the Family” star, Jean Stapleton. Middleman was also Creative Director of the Philadelphia Wax Museum located at the Bourse Building founded in the 1960’s lasting until the 80’s. In 1991 he founded F.A.C.E. (Fathers’ and Children’s Equality) a nonprofit support organization designed to promote equal parenting rights. A memorial service will be held at the Quadrangle on January 4. Information: 484-716-2344.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 15, 2019