Donna G. Molyneux, age 85 of, Brandywine, Pennsylvania, passed April 2, 2019. Donna was born to Joseph and Gertrude Gotham, June 6, 1933, in Minneapolis Minnesota. Donna moved to Old Greenwich, Connecticut where she raised two children, Carol and Peter. Donna worked as the Director of Residential Services at Fawn Associates, where she was beloved by her tenants. She leaves as her legacy, daughter Carol, son-in-law John, and grandchildren Katharine and Alexander. Her children remember her as a strong woman who fiercely loved her family. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday April 13, 11:00 am, at St Davids Church in Wayne, PA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Main Line Animal Rescue.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 14, 2019