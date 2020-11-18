Dorando Francis Faggioli, (Doran) age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on November 16, surrounded by his family after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Dorando is survived by his loving companion Patricia Watts. Father of Deborah (Steve) Craig, David (Kelly) Faggioli and the late Donna Aquilante & Bernadette Faggioli. Also survived by 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Brother of, Mary Castelli and the late Edmund, Ernest, Elaine, Emile, Bernard, Robert & Elvie. Dorando retired from SEPTA & PA railroads after 35 years of service. He also founded he own paving company, Delaware Valley Paving Co He found great enjoyment in the restoration of antique cars and was a member of several antique car clubs, last being the Chester County Antique Car Club. He prided himself on the multiple awards for his antique cars. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion in Wayne and was honorably discharge from the US Navy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, November 21st from 9-10 am from the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford. Burial at Philadelphia Memorial Park Cemetery in Frazer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at stjude.org
or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at donate.lls.org
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no luncheon after the burial, however a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.