1/
Dorando Francis Faggioli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorando Francis Faggioli, (Doran) age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on November 16, surrounded by his family after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Dorando is survived by his loving companion Patricia Watts. Father of Deborah (Steve) Craig, David (Kelly) Faggioli and the late Donna Aquilante & Bernadette Faggioli. Also survived by 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Brother of, Mary Castelli and the late Edmund, Ernest, Elaine, Emile, Bernard, Robert & Elvie. Dorando retired from SEPTA & PA railroads after 35 years of service. He also founded he own paving company, Delaware Valley Paving Co He found great enjoyment in the restoration of antique cars and was a member of several antique car clubs, last being the Chester County Antique Car Club. He prided himself on the multiple awards for his antique cars. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion in Wayne and was honorably discharge from the US Navy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, November 21st from 9-10 am from the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford. Burial at Philadelphia Memorial Park Cemetery in Frazer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at stjude.org or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no luncheon after the burial, however a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved