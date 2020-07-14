1/1
Doris Favor Longaker
Doris Favor Longaker, “Dee” age 99, of Bryn Mawr, PA, formerly of Wynnewood, PA, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brandywine Senior Living, East Norriton, PA. For much of her life, Dee was active in education, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1942 with a teaching degree. She worked with students in her early years at the Haverford Boys School, after graduating college. Later on in life, she became a certified Montessori teacher and spent many years at the New Gulph Child Care Center in Radnor, PA. At the center, she developed an extensive program for teaching young children about animals and nature. She became affectionately known as “Nature Nanny” at the school. Dee was a member of the St. Georges Episcopal Church in Ardmore, since 1932. Dee learned to snow ski later in life and enjoyed skiing throughout Europe. She also enjoyed water skiing during the family vacations in Maine. Dee kept her mind active by doing Sudoku puzzles and by texting and Facebook contact with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends. Longtime Companion of the late Joe Carauana. Survivors: Daughters: Joan Frame of Sacramento, CA, and Peggy Talarowski of Willow Grove, PA. Son: Bill Longaker of Media, PA Also survived by 5 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com Arrangements by Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063.

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
