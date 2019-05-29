|
On May 11, 2019 Doris Drummond Pyle quietly passed away surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her adoring husband of 66 years, Charlie Pyle; her children, Brad, Jean, Peggy and Barbara; grandchildren Chris, Dan, Sadie and Emma; great granddaughter, Charley; her sister Joan Humphreys, nephews, niece and many loving in-laws. Dorrie was an ambitious student and athlete, attended Abington Friends School and Mount Holyoke College, both of which provided loving and loved friends. Dorrie and Charlie became friends when they were 12 having met at dance classes where she invited him to a Sadie Hawkins dance. 10 years later they were married in Jenkintown, PA. Charlie’s time in the marines and his subsequent career with Rohm and Haas took the family to different cities across the US and ultimately to Surrey, England, where Dorrie and Charlie embraced their love of golf, skiing and travel. Dorrie was a wonderful cook, preparing dinner every night (promptly served at 7pm!) except when the family was on vacation. They returned to the States in 1975 and Dorrie reconnected with many of her high school and college friends through her love of golf and bridge. Dorrie loved to sew clothes and being an exacting person, she was insistent that plaids and lines would match -- you’d know that her clothes were handmade because of the highest quality of her pieces. She also enjoyed playing the piano and was frequently surrounded by friends and family at parties and Christmas gatherings, drinks in hand and joy on faces, singing along to the music that Dorrie created. She enjoyed time with her friends and family and a nice sip of scotch. She was an active participant in the Wayne Presbyterian Church, and at St David’s Golf Course. We will miss her laugh, her love and her cheese cake. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of Doris Pyle to: Wayne Presbyterian Church, or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in Main Line Media News on June 9, 2019