Doris S. Haws (nee Spindle), 94, of Middlefield, passed away August 7th, 2020 at Briar Cliff Manor in Middlefield, OH, where she happily lived the last two years of her life. Doris was always well cared for by their loving staff. She was born on August 4th, 1926 in Medford, MA. Doris grew up in the Boston area, where she met and married the love of her life, M.I.T. Architectural graduate, J. Frank Haws on September 9th, 1950. She lived most of her adult life in St. David’s, Delaware County, PA. In March of 2016, Doris and Frank retired to Rosemont Presbyterian Village (now called The Mansion at Rosemont), in Bryn Mawr, PA. They lived there for over a year in excellent accommodations and with outstanding care. On July 27th, 2017 she, and her husband of 67 years, moved to Ohio. Doris was a stay at-home mom to their 3 daughters. She taught Sunday school at Wayne Presbyterian Church in Wayne, PA. Doris was also the leader of the Mary Martha Circle, the last remaining circle at the Church. Later, for many years, she worked as the Office Manager at Avery Dennison’s Regional Sales Office in Devon, PA. She loved playing tennis and swimming at the Martin’s Dam Club in Wayne, PA. Doris also enjoyed traveling with her husband to many European countries. A 1969 motorhome trip around the United States, and into Mexico and Canada, with the whole family, was a big highlight. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Melville H. and Mary Edna (Fish) Spindle, her daughter, Pamela Dru Haws, and husband, J. Frank Haws. She is survived by: daughter, Wendy (Christopher) Hopkins and Lauren (Mitchell) Bilbrey; grandchildren, Skyler (James) Dewey, Myca Hopkins, Guyver Hopkins, and Whitney Hopkins; great-grandsons, Holden Liam and Arthur Franklin Dewey; and many friends. Per Doris’ wishes, a private inurnment and service will be held in Wayne, PA at later date. Donations in Doris’ memory are requested to be made to: The Rosemont Friendship Fund, the Mansion at Rosemont, 404 Cheswick Place, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or theWayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com
.