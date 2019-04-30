|
Dorothy R. Althouse passed away peacefully at her home, in Paoli, on January 26, 2019. Just 2 weeks prior, she had celebrated her 93rd birthday. Dorothy was known to her friends as both Dee and Dotsie. She was a loving wife to Alfred Althouse, Jr. They were married for 50 years, before he passed away in 2003. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Patricia who lives in California. Born Dorothy Ristine, to her parents Charles S. Ristine and Dorothy Ristine, Dorothy was born at their family home in Strafford, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1926. She was the youngest of 4 children. She later attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and then went on to Briarcliff College, in New York state. In her twenties Dorothy ran a bookstore in Suburban Square, Ardmore and volunteered for many local, worthy causes. In the early 1950’s Dorothy met her future husband Fred, by accident on the Paoli Local train. Fred tapped her on the shoulder thinking she was a friend of his named Joan. In September of 1953 Dorothy married Fred at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge. After her marriage, Dorothy continued to work at the bookstore, until her daughter was born. She later became an active member in various community and philanthropic groups. Including The Modern Club of Philadelphia, The Daughters of the America Revolution and The Colonial Dames Society. She had a keen interest in protecting historical sites and houses in the Philadelphia area. She enjoyed golf, swimming and bridge. Later she also became an active gardener and had a passion for health food and jogging, before either were in fashion. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11am at The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Exton. Internment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on May 5, 2019