Dorothy J. Fitzgerald died peacefully in her home, in Devon, May 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 67 years of the late John B. Fitzgerald, Jr. Dorothy grew up during the Depression in the tiny town of Minier, in central Illinois, the daughter of the late Tony and Essie (McWilliams) Hostettler. After graduating from High School in 1945, she entered the University of Illinois, where she met and married her husband, Jack Fitzgerald. They both graduated in 1949, with degrees and a daughter. While her husband attended the University Law School, Dorothy served in two small schools as a Speech and Hearing Therapist and remained working while her husband was recalled for service during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the service, the Fitzgeralds moved from Illinois to Michigan, then Ohio and finally to Wayne, Pennsylvania in 1963. They raised three children. While raising her family, Dorothy continued her work as a Speech Therapist, both privately and in schools. Once her children were “out of the nest,” she taught full time for Delaware County Intermediate Unit serving the Radnor School District for 20 plus years, until her retirement in 1989. She remained a member of the NEA (National Education Association) and the PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association). She held her professional license until 2008. As a young girl, Dorothy swam across the Mississippi River with an uncle following in a rowboat. Later in life, she was a serious lap swimmer at the Upper Main Line Y until just months before her death. She endeared herself to many other swimmers there and was a role model for people decades younger. She kept an impeccable home and enjoyed landscaping her beautiful property. However, most of all, she was beloved of all who knew her. She considered herself to be blessed and was very vocal about her gratitude for all that she had. She will ever be remembered for her love and kindness. Dorothy was a longtime member of Wayne Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Fitzgerald is survived by her children: Ellen Hokanson (the late Charles) of Cleveland, TN; Tonie Fitzgerald (Gary Ingram) of Colton, W:, and Dr. John (Jack) B. Fitzgerald, III, (Piera Raffaele) of St. Davids, PA; two grandchildren, Peter Hokanson, Courtney Smith (Brad); two great grandchildren, Anna and Conner Smith; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Wayne Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choice. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News from May 12 to May 17, 2020.