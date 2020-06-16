Dorothy S. Bond, of Wayne, PA died on June 11th, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Philip and Peggy Smedley. She graduated from Germantown High and Hahnemann Medical College with a degree in Nursing in 1944. She was Honorably Discharged as a First Lieutenant, US Army Nurse Corp. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Devon, where she taught Sunday School, was a Circle Leader, an Usher and Host and was involved in the Women’s group. She was a member of the Union League, Geographic Society and the Balch Institute. She was the wife of the late Paul N. Bond and mother of the late Susan B. Lucas and the late Judith B. Price. She is survived by her son in law Timothy Price and 5 grandchildren, Megan Lantz(Chris), Devon Kruger(Glen), Andrew Price(Alina) Eric Lucas(Tricia) and Brandon Lucas(Kelly); also survived by 8 great grandchildren; her brother, Robert Smedley; and 3 nieces, Robin, Diane and Bonnie. Her Funeral Service and Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.